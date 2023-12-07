LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677,070 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $734.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

