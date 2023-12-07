Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Trading Down 4.5 %

LPCN stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

