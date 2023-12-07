Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Down 4.5 %
LPCN stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
