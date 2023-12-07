Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $545.00 at TD Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $540.00 to $545.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.57.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Shares of LULU opened at $460.67 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $467.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.93 and a 200 day moving average of $387.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.