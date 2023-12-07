LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $23.98 on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
About LuxUrban Hotels
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LuxUrban Hotels
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.