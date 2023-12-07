LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $23.98 on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

