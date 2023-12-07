Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.39. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.