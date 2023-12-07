Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.39. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
