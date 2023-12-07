MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Trading 3.8% Higher

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $247.83 and last traded at $247.73. 31,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 384,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

MarketAxess Stock Up 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.30. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

