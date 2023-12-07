Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 42.7% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 172,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 87.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,366 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,938,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,926,000 after purchasing an additional 471,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

