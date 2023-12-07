Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Masco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 204,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Masco by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

