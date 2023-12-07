Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MHH opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a PE ratio of -269.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.