Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MHH opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a PE ratio of -269.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

