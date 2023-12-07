Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $410.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $384.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.