MetisDAO Price Hits $22.86 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $22.86 or 0.00052966 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $104.33 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,179.50 or 1.00036470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009804 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003513 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,563,674 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,563,674.03425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.55122269 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $3,629,964.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.