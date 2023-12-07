Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

