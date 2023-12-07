Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.96.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.