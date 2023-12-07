MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

