Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at China Renaissance

Stock analysts at China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. China Renaissance’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $368.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

