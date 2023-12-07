Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $430.00 at Argus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Redburn Partners cut their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $368.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.70. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $437,855,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.