Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPB

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

MPB stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.62 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,510 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,369.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,852 shares of company stock worth $97,740. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.