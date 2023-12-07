Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. Piper Sandler downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,527,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 1,404,045 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 1,016,858 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.