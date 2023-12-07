Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.60 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Molecular Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

Molecular Partners stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 686.95% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Partners AG ( NASDAQ:MOLN Free Report ) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

