Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.60 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.
Molecular Partners Stock Up 3.0 %
Molecular Partners stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.
Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 686.95% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Partners
Molecular Partners Company Profile
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops ankyrin proteins for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and ensovibep (MP0420), a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Molecular Partners
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.