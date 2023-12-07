Morgan Stanley Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $333.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $333.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $341.96 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $379.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.01 and a 200 day moving average of $328.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

