Morgan Stanley Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $5.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 11.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

