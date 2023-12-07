Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $16.35.

In other news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 15,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $228,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Doreen Pauline Elizab Richards sold 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $176,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 15,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $228,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,694 shares of company stock worth $520,410.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.