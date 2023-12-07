MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $563.86.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock.

MSCI opened at $515.11 on Friday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,973,000 after buying an additional 337,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,289,000 after buying an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

