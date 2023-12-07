M&T Bank Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $16.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $16.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.79. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $130.83 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock worth $3,982,036. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

