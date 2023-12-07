National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.14.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$27.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.64. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total value of C$1,450,449.60. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total transaction of C$1,450,449.60. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,028 shares of company stock worth $1,948,451. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

