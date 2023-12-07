National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.2 %
NWLI opened at $481.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.46. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $215.41 and a 52 week high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
