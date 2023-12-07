Natixis Invests $32,000 in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $742.14 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

