Natixis Invests $38,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock worth $461,793,777. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Coupang Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

