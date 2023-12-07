Natixis Invests $52,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,206 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 102.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after acquiring an additional 210,261 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 304.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 288,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 217,076 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

