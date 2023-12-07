Natixis Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Natixis bought a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

