New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.07.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.61 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

