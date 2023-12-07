NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 33.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

