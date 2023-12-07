NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.98.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextGen Healthcare
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare
NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
