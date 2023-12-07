NiSource (NYSE:NI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

NiSource Price Performance

NiSource stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in NiSource by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NiSource by 175,750.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 93,148 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in NiSource by 747.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,217,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,004 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

