Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Nordstrom Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

