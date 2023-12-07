NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.