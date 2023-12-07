NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 152,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NOV were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

