O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,897 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 4.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 16.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

