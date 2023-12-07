O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.58, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 972,664 shares of company stock valued at $19,010,769. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

