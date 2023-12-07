OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $101.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III bought 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.