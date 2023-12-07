OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

OGE opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

