Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

