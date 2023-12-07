Olin (NYSE:OLN) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

OLN opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

