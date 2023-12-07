Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Upgraded at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ONCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

