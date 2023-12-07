ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

NYSE OGS opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

