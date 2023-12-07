OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $36,169,880.10 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,060,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.14 and a beta of 1.98. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 625.6% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,247,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,939 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 206.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 192.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 259.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 898,415 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

