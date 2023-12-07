Oppenheimer Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,100.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $990.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $878.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Shares of AVGO opened at $903.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $867.09. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $516.05 and a 12 month high of $999.87.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

