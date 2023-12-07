Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

