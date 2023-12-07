Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. CL King began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $5.60 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market cap of $281.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.14). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. The business had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

