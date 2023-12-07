Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 716 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.93.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.