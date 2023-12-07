Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,718,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,405,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,201,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,480,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after acquiring an additional 93,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $183,984.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

