Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,009,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avi Zeevi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,928. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

